SWAT team surrounds home in Lynnwood; arrests made in connection with drive-by shootings

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Police in Lynnwood say they have arrested several people in connection with two drive-by shootings after a SWAT team surrounded a home on 52nd Avenue West Saturday.

Police said they were led to the home after identifying suspects in two drive-by shootings that happened Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, two people were shot in a car. One of the victims, a woman, was shot in the neck and listed in critical condition.

Hours later, a man was outside looking for his dog when he was shot, but his injuries were non life-threatening.

Police in Lynnwood believe the shootings are connected and drug-related.

The SWAT team search of the 52nd Avenue West home led to multiple arrests. No one was injured, police said.

Neighbors told Q13 News that the people living in the home on 52nd Avenue were new neighbors. They say the recent crime activity has the community on edge.

"It's a bit startling, you know, not something you expect," Jerry Debner said. "It's kind of unnerving with all the activity from the last few nights... makes you wonder what's happening to our neighborhood."