As the Earl turns: Reports swirl of possible 'significant' fine, renewed trade talks

SEATTLE – Drama continued to surround Earl Thomas on Sunday morning, with multiple reports emerging that the Seattle Seahawks were considering fining him for missing practice last week.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter both reported that the Seahawks might issue the Pro Bowl free safety a “significant” fine after he missed two practices in the days leading up to Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The fine would be for conduct detrimental to the team.

Mortensen also reported that Thomas could still be traded, with the Kansas City Chiefs being one of the teams with interest.

Thomas, who is in the final year of his contract, held out for the entirety of training camp. He returned a few days before the season opener, but posted on Instagram that he felt disrespected.

One more on why Earl “skipping”’practice is odd. No player on that roster since 2010 has valued practice more. His intensity, even in walk throughs, is legendary. So if he is taking that approach it is a drastic shift in his approach. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 23, 2018

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas participated in the team’s walkthrough Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday. Seattle and Dallas play at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Rapoport also reported that some inside the Cowboys organization believe Sunday’s game could renew trade talks between Dallas and Seattle for Thomas.