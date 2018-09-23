× Police: Domestic violence suspect possibly armed, holed up in Lakewood apartment

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police and SWAT team members surrounded an apartment on 83rd Avenue SW in Lakewood for hours Sunday morning, trying to make contact with a possibly armed domestic violence inside.

According to Lakewood Police, the suspect is inside an apartment in the 8300 block of 83rd Ave SW.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call at the residence, and the man accused in the domestic violence incident is still inside, possibly armed.

A SWAT team is there on standby to assist if needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.