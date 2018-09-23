LIVE UPDATES: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – Even the Seattle Seahawks are acknowledging that this is pretty close to a must-win game.

“I’m not going to give them no cliche,’’ linebacker Bobby Wagner said last week as the Seahawks prepared for their home opener Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. “You don’t want to be 0-3.’’

He’s not kidding. Lose this one, and the Seahawks would have to join extremely rare company to have a shot at the playoffs.

On the plus side, Wagner himself is back, and Tre Flowers and D.J. Fluker are as well. On top of that, the Seahawks have won nine consecutive home openers – and coach Pete Carroll has never lost an NFL home opener, going 8-0 with Seattle, 3-0 with New England and 1-0 with the Jets.

