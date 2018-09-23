LIVE UPDATES: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – Even the Seattle Seahawks are acknowledging that this is pretty close to a must-win game.
“I’m not going to give them no cliche,’’ linebacker Bobby Wagner said last week as the Seahawks prepared for their home opener Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. “You don’t want to be 0-3.’’
He’s not kidding. Lose this one, and the Seahawks would have to join extremely rare company to have a shot at the playoffs.
On the plus side, Wagner himself is back, and Tre Flowers and D.J. Fluker are as well. On top of that, the Seahawks have won nine consecutive home openers – and coach Pete Carroll has never lost an NFL home opener, going 8-0 with Seattle, 3-0 with New England and 1-0 with the Jets.
Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary:
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is now being carted off to the locker room.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2018
Bam Bam back in the nest 🔨 pic.twitter.com/PeaGdEVVnN
— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 23, 2018
Hello! pic.twitter.com/lQPdO4m2VT
— Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) September 23, 2018
Jim Zorn and Steve Largent chatting on @Seahawks sidelines. Kim Chancellor will raise 12th Man flag before game against Dallas at @CenturyLink_Fld
— Dave Boling (@DaveBoling) September 23, 2018
Joey Hunt at center, Justin Britt (shoulder) alternating at left guard with J.R. Sweezy and at right guard D.J. Fluker. Appears Hunt will start at center with Britt the swing backup guard in case of emergency. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 23, 2018
Seahawks heading back to locker room. Earl Thomas was with the defensive starters during warmups as expected.
— Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 23, 2018
Earl Thomas with the starting defense, as usual, in #Seahawks' pregame warmups.
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 23, 2018
This is tougher than it looks! #TouchdownCity #Seahawks #Q13Fox At least I got one!🏈 https://t.co/ijS5hQprRx
— Marni Hughes (@marnihughesQ13) September 23, 2018
One mission. ☝️#DALvsSEA pic.twitter.com/aOpgGUbLUu
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 23, 2018
Seahawks GM John Schneider asked one real quick question about Earl Thomas on pre game show says he will start today: "Yep that’s my understanding, Earl is going to start and be out there, so yeah.''
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2018
Chancellor says he has spinal stenosis as well as bone spurs. Says "if I bump my head I just lose all my feeling.''
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2018
Chancellor says he has not met with doctors recently and said of his health only that "I believe in miracles man.''
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2018
Kam Chancellor on pre game show asked about his recent cryptic Instagram laughs and says "all of the are cryptic.''
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2018
Joey Hunt taking snaps with Russell Wilson pregame. Would seem to indicate he’s starting in place of Justin Britt, who is at least dressed for the game and working with Brett Hundley.
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) September 23, 2018
We’re in this together ✊#Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/dB95kXrr9I
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 23, 2018
Seahawks were also an underdog against Rams last December. But prior to that it had not happened much at all the last 5-6 years.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2018
Seahawks started the week as 3-point favorites. Now a one-point underdog at some sports books: pic.twitter.com/TXuolweakb
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2018
As the Earl turns: Reports swirl of possible "significant" fine, renewed trade talks for #Seahawks safety. #Q13FOX https://t.co/RhxjfuxJZb pic.twitter.com/5pal480IOE
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 23, 2018
One more on why Earl “skipping”’practice is odd. No player on that roster since 2010 has valued practice more. His intensity, even in walk throughs, is legendary. So if he is taking that approach it is a drastic shift in his approach.
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 23, 2018
Pete Carroll 1-on-1: The Cowboys, the rookies and the surprise dropkick https://t.co/C3iROh2SzL pic.twitter.com/aw9IdLvCXa
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 23, 2018
Finally GAMEDAY in our House! Sea…….. #GoHawks #LOUD #LOUDER #LOUDEST #12s #20YearsofBLITZ #Homeopener #Gameday #NFLMascot pic.twitter.com/gBXrqVmCrN
— Blitz the Seahawk (@BlitzTheSeahawk) September 23, 2018
It smells like game day down at @CenturyLink_Fld. The #12s are hungry for a win, and they’re confident the #Seahawks can get it done today against the #Cowboys. #Q13FOX #Seattle #football pic.twitter.com/BmNvzpBrFR
— Andy Anderson (@Andy_Q13) September 23, 2018
#Seahawks in the building.🏈 pic.twitter.com/wkCs17JbL3
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 23, 2018
Earl Thomas jogs field’s perimeter for early warmups. He’s active for #Seahawks for home opener vs Dallas. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/X5tycuuj58
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 23, 2018
Still no Earl Thomas. Again not the norm. Usually in end zone doing his routine. Ladder, etc. #Seahawks
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 23, 2018
Earl Thomas active for Seahawks’ game against Cowboys; Prosise a healthy scratch. #Q13FOX https://t.co/2Tzop1tuwc pic.twitter.com/dDbeW1n3J9
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 23, 2018