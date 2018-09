NORTH BEND, Wash. — A hiker fell about 20 feet from the Granite Mountain Trail Sunday evening.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the person was conscious and talking when they were rescued.

They were taken to Harborview Medical Center with a head and neck injury.

The King County Search and Rescue performed a rigging operation to bring the hiker up to the trail. A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter then hoisted the hiker to the hospital.