× Earl Thomas active for Seahawks’ game against Cowboys; Prosise out with groin injury

SEATTLE – After a bit of a weird morning surrounding Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas, he was listed as active before the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The only real surprise on the inactive list was running back C.J. Prosise. Prosise had an abdominal injury pop up last week, but went through full practice and the team had said on its injury report that he was healthy enough to play. General manager John Schneider said on the pregame show that Prosise had “a little bit of a groin injury.”

The rest of the inactive list looked as good as could be expected. Linebacker K.J. Wright is still inactive with a knee injury, joined by safety Delano Hill, wide receiver Doug Baldwin, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, defensive tackle Poona Ford and guard Jordan Simmons.

Justin Britt was active, after being missing practice all week with a shoulder injury.

Seattle plays the Dallas Cowboys at 1:25 p.m. at CenturyLink Field on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.