After Seahawks win, more hints emerge that Earl Thomas news could be forthcoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – If that was Earl Thomas’ last stand in Seattle, he went out with a bang.

After the Seahawks defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-13 at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, there were hints that Thomas’ tenure in Seattle could be over.

It was, of course, all up to interpretation.

After a morning of reports that Thomas could be fined or traded, he told reporters after the game that members of the Cowboys coaching staff asked him pregame if he was ready to get traded Monday.

“I don’t know if they were joking or serious or not,” Thomas said. “I was just minding my business in my routine and they came up and a couple guys said something.”

Thomas had a huge game, with two interceptions and seven tackles. He bowed to the Cowboys’ sideline after the second.

“That was just in the moment,” Thomas said. “If they were going to trade for me, they should’ve did it.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was vague after the game when asked about Thomas future. The free safety missed two practices for the Seahawks last week. Carroll did hint that there was news to come in the near future.

“I haven’t even talked to him about it, other than we made it through and we talked last week,” Carroll said. “There’s nothing to even tell you about it right now. I’ll let you know next week.”

Thomas acknowledged that his bar for missing practice is at an all-time low as he continues to fight for a new contract.

“I need to make sure my body is 100,” he said. “I’m investing in myself. If they were investing in me, I’d be out there practicing. If I feel like anything – I don’t care if it’s small, I got a headache – I’m not practicing. But I don’t want that to be taken the wrong way, I’m going to get fined, but that’s where I’m at with that.”

Thomas said he expects fines for missing practices.

“ They’re definitely gonna tax me,” he said. “I’ll sure I’ll have a slip in my locker.”