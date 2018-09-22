× The Great Wallingford Wurst Festival expected to attract thousands of people

SEATTLE – It’s still September but Octoberfest is in full swing in Wallingford. The Great Wallingford Wurst Festival kicked off Friday with live bands and a bite into a brat.

The annual festival this year has 16 live bands lined up this weekend with Caspar Babypants getting the crowd riled up Friday evening.

Kids swarmed multiple bouncy houses while others played some challenging games to score points for prizes.

As for the adults, the beer garden is a big hit but if beer is not your thing the festival has an impressive array of home baked goods for purchase.

“We have something for all rain or shine so we have indoor and outdoor experiences which we really appreciate as many people we can get to support our school,” parent volunteer Jennifer Beach said.

Beach says most parents at the school volunteer 20 hours over the weekend to make the event happen.

The Wurst festival attracts thousands of people into the Wallingford neighborhood. Admission is free.

Food and games are for purchase.

The event continues on Saturday from 10 am to midnight.

The indoor beer garden is open from 9p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

There will be 10 live performances on Saturday including Strum, Market Street Dixieland Band and Rat City Brass.

All proceeds will go the benefit St. Benedict School.