Military vehicle drives off 25 foot cliff, 4 people injured

Kittitas County– Four people were injured Saturday morning, after a Military Stryker drove off an embankment, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:30 A.M. on an unnamed dirt road near Eastbound I-90.

Washington State troopers say the military vehicle was traveling North on the dirt road, when it drove off a 25 foot cliff.

Troopers say the people inside the vehicle were conducting a series of training exercises on military property. Kennen Chance was driving the Stryker during exercise and told troopers that he couldn’t see the edge of the cliff.

All four people in the Military Stryker were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Troopers say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.