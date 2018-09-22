× Meet Lexi! #WhyNotMePets

Lexi is a great girl who is always ready for an adventure.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Lexi get adopted.

She’s 8-years-old and a mix of a pug and beagle.

Lexi is living with a foster family through the Save-A-Mutt organization.

She was found as a stray in Snohomish County. The rescue found out she is blind and has diabetes.

“Right now, she’s getting insulin twice a day and that would cost somewhere around 25 to 30 dollars a month for the insulin,” said the Co-Director of Save-A-Mutt, Elizabeth Woche. “So, she would need a family that could afford the visits to the vet, the insulin, the syringes.”

Lexi's blindness does not stop her from being like any other dog. Her other senses are a lot sharper.

"Because she is a puggle, which is pug and beagle. The beagle already has a great sense of smell so she's got that tendency where she can smell," said Woche. "She can hear. Her sense of hearing is amazing and her sense of touch."

If Lexi bumps into something, it's not necessarily a bad thing. She'll just stop herself and go around.

Lexi would do well in a calm home with a family that has a predictable lifestyle. She does not like surprises.

"I don't know that a home with children, little babies or toddlers would be great because they can't help it," said Woche. "They are curious, so I think a home with children maybe over 8 would be good."

Lexi does well with other dogs as long as they don't crowd her.

She's also not a big fan of the rain, but whoever adopts her can always buy her a raincoat to help with that.

Lexi's favorite toy is one called Lambchop.

"Lambchop is a little lamb," said Woche. "She was a puppet way back when and now they have the stuffed animals and that is a favorite of kids and dogs alike."

If you are interested in adopting Lexi you can visit the Save-A-Mutt website.

There's an online application you can fill out and then a meet and greet can be set up.