Where in the world is Salvon Ahmed?

Posted 11:28 PM, September 21, 2018, by

SEATTLE -- Through the first three games of 2018 Washington Huskies sophomore running back Salvon Ahmed is averaging 28 yards a game. Seemingly every week Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen says he wants to get Ahmed more involved in the offense. So Aaron Levine and Terry Hollimon ask the question everybody wants to know, where in the world is Salvon Ahmed?