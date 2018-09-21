SEATTLE -- Through the first three games of 2018 Washington Huskies sophomore running back Salvon Ahmed is averaging 28 yards a game. Seemingly every week Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen says he wants to get Ahmed more involved in the offense. So Aaron Levine and Terry Hollimon ask the question everybody wants to know, where in the world is Salvon Ahmed?
Where in the world is Salvon Ahmed?
-
No. 9 Washington wakes up late in 45-3 win over North Dakota
-
The Huskies look to rebound after their loss to Auburn
-
Inspired by current NFL’s, Gaines leads Huskies defense
-
Commentary: There’s no better leader, no better fit for UW than Chris Petersen
-
Huskies win in 10th innings, advance to 1st ever College World Series
-
-
How Huskies receiver Aaron Fuller earned the right to wear No. 2
-
No. 9 Auburn scores late, beats No. 6 Washington 21-16
-
Roaring Blue Angels trigger queasy memories for UW football coach Chris Petersen
-
UW Huskies advances to the WCWS championship series
-
Puyallup’s love of football: Catching up with the Huard brothers
-
-
NBA star supports Storm, local nonprofit in finals: ‘If you don’t respect women’s basketball, you’re a joke’
-
Talkin’ Huskies: Breaking down Washington vs Auburn
-
Opening ceremony: Athletes gear up for Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle