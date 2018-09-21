Umar El Rhashi: Help hunt for high-risk rapist who targets teen girls

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

High-risk rapist, Umar El Rhashi, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Spokane County.

He’s a Level III sex offender — the worst of the worst.

He’s convicted of:

Raping a 16 year old girl in Washington in 1998

Kidnapping a 15 year old girl that same year in Wisconsin

Sexually assaulting another teen in Colorado in 1994.

He’s 53 years old, 5’7”, weighs 300 pounds and is known to use the fake name ‘Derald Carlos Alexander.’

If you know where he’s hiding, call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.