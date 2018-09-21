× Too cute! Pierce County sheriff’s deputies parody ‘Cops’ in dance-off video

TACOMA — It may be the cutest parody of the TV show ‘Cops’ we’ve ever seen.

Not to be outdone by other local agencies, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office released a dance-off video. The video mimics an episode of the ‘Cops,’ In it, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are challenged to a dance-off as a group of young dancers tries to avoid a ticket.

The end of the video thanks the sons and daughters of Pierce County sheriff Daniel McCartney, the deputy killed earlier this year.

It also lends the disclaimer, “we’re hiring cops… not dancers.”

Take a look!