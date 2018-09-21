× Missing person report turns into a homicide investigation in Mason County

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Friday regarding the death of Noe Alvarado Guarchaj, who was reported missing Sept. 6 and later found dead of a gunshot wound in a wooded area.

Alvarado, 43, of Belfair, hadn’t been seen by family or friends since Sept. 2 and he was formally reported as missing on Sept. 6, the sheriff’s office said.

His vehicle was found in the Tahuya Forest in Belfair and a subsequent search found his body in the adjacent woods. It was later determined that he died from a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said it’s a homicide investigation.

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Noe’s family are seeking any information related to Noe’s disappearance and death,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “If you have any information or know of someone who might, call 911 or Detective Chris Liles at 360-427-9670 ext 327. Please reference Mason County case #18-17067.”