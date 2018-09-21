× Man in distress stops pickup on SR 520 Bridge, forces closure of span during afternoon rush hour

SEATTLE — A man in distress and possibly armed in a stopped pickup truck on the State Route 520 Bridge forced authorities to close the span to traffic during the afternoon rush hour Friday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter at about 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to all traffic because of police activity. The man was taken into custody about an hour later and the span was reopened to traffic at about 6:15 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that SWAT and a negotiator were on the scene and that the person had been taken into custody just before 6 p.m.