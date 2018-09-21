× JBLM soldier charged with accidentally shooting girlfriend

TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecutors say a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier playing with his pistol shot and wounded his girlfriend in Lakewood.

Pierce County prosecutors say the 21-year-old man was charged Thursday with one count of assault and was released on his own recognizance with orders to live on base.

The News Tribune reports Division spokesman Lt. Col. Roger Cabiness says the soldier is a specialist within the 7th Infantry Division.

Charging documents say authorities were called to a report of an accidental shooting Tuesday night at an apartment.

Documents say responders found the man applying pressure to a wound on the woman’s body.

Documents say the man told police the couple had just returned from dinner and that while playing with the gun he pointed it at her and pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded.