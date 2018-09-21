Help ID witness-scaring suspect who threatened to have gun, knife

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Detectives need help identifying a suspect they say entered a Verizon store in Sumner that had been robbed by three suspects on July 30th.

Seattle Police and Bellevue Police arrested two of them, but then on August 30th, detectives say the guy pictured above entered the same store and approached the same employee who was working during the initial robbery. Police say he then proceeded to make vague threats. “Then the guy goes into this story about, ‘Well, you know the snitch in this case is probably going to have to be taken care of,’ said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “So, the clerk’s kind of listening and the more the suspect talked, it sounds like he’s threatening him and if anything happens, he’s going to get injured and finally, the suspect says, ‘You know I have a knife’ and then he taps his back pocket and says, ‘I have a gun.’”

That is felony witness intimidation and left that employee in fear for his life.

Detectives say the suspect appears to be:

Late 20's

Clean shaven

Silver stud piercing through the center of his lower lip

Several tattoos on both arms, including a tribal design mid-way up his left arm

If you know his name, have photos of him, or can tell police where to find him, you will remain completely anonymous.

Use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Nobody will ever ask for your name and you will collect a cash reward of up to $1,000 if that information leads to his arrest.