Dustin Kuykendall: Convicted felon deep into drugs wanted for felony meth, stolen property charges

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Add this fugitive to the ‘Faces of Meth” list: The disturbing before and after looks at Dustin Kuykendall shows just how much the nasty drug can ravage a person’s face and body — making them almost unrecognizable.

Kuykendall admitted to West Richland Police he was high on meth and heroin when he tried outrunning officers in April — blowing a bunch of red lights, nearly smashing into several cars, hitting speeds a high as 100 mph — until finally crashing and getting tazed when he tried fleeing on foot.

Now, he has the U.S. Marshals’ Regional Fugitive Task Force and Department of Corrections’ officers after him for breaking probation on a meth bust, as well as a felony warrant in Franklin County for skipping court on possession of drugs and stolen property charges.

He’s lived in Kennewick and West Richland.

He’s 40 years old, 6’ tall and weighs 170 pounds.

His family says he badly needs treatment to fight his terrible drug addiction. Maybe he can get if someone can submit a tip to help get him in custody. You’ll also get a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It’s always anonymous.