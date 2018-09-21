After suffering two devastating injuries Chico McClatcher is back and ready to contribute

SEATTLE -- He's been a walking "Game of Operation" the past couple of seasons, Chico McClatcher. Injuring his MCL two years ago and then tearing his ACL last year and breaking his ankle as well. But now he's back to full strength and he caught up with our Michelle Ludtka.