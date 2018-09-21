× 34-year-old woman found dead on JBLM; FBI investigating

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD — The FBI is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Jessica Shaunti Jackson, 34, was found on the base Sept. 13, a FBI spokesperson said.

She was shot in the head multiple times, officials said. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office listed the manner of death as a homicide.

No other details were immediately released.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is available.