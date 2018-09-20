Two teenage gang members arrested after Burien woman killed by stray bullet, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- Detectives arrested two teenage gang members after a 51-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet at a chiropractic office in Burien, the King County Sheriff's office says.

King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the 17-year-old boys were arrested as they left a Burien residence Wednesday night.

The suspects have not yet been identified because they have not yet been charged with a crime. Any charges will be filed by the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Abbott said no other suspects are outstanding.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Highline High School.

The occupants inside an SUV fired "multiple rounds" at a 39-year-old man and his 15-year-old son walking on the sidewalk in the 15200 block of 1st Avenue South, Abbott said, adding it's unclear if the gunmen were targeting the man or his son, or both.

The intended target was not hit, according to the sheriff's office.

But "one of the rounds went through the window" of the One Source Chiropractic office and "struck the front office worker," Abbott said.

"She was just at work, doing her job, trying to provide for her family and a stray bullet" crashed through the window and struck the woman, Abbott said. "This is extremely tragic."

The shooting happened less than a block away from Highline High School. The school was placed on a lockdown and after-school clubs and athletics were brought inside, a spokesman for Highline Public Schools said.

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said he uses this chiropractic office and he knew the workers inside.

The city of Burien released the following statement: