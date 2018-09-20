× South King County mourns death of innocent woman killed by gang violence

BURIEN, Wash. – The King County Medical Examiner released the identity of the woman killed in Burien on Wednesday as 51-year-old Gabriela Reyes-Dominguez. Those closest to her knew her best as Gabby.

She’s a wife, a mother and a grandmother and she was deeply loved. People from all over the area dropped off flowers, cards and candles at the crime scene for a woman who died for no sensible reason.

“She was like our mom,” said Lesley Delgadillo who worked with Gabby. “She did everything at the clinic. It’s very hard to express what she did because she did everything, she did for the community.’

Heartbreak and overwhelming loss fills Burien over the senseless killing of Gabby who was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time.

King County Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say a 39-year-old man walking with his 15-year-old son were the target of gunmen riding in an SUV near First Avenue South and South One-Hundred Fifty-Second.

Multiple shots were fired and one of those bullets went through the window at Gabby’s office killing her near the front desk.

“Not only a family, we’re everything,” said coworker Vianeth Villasenor.

“It’s just really hard to see that she was taken away from a bullet that shouldn’t even be on the streets,” added Delgadillo.

Less than 8 hours after the shooting police say they found the SUV and arrested two 17-year-old suspects with ties to local gangs only a few miles away at a nearby apartment complex.

“It was a lot of great detective work,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with KCSO. “It’s such a tragic thing and to be able to give something bright to the family in this situation, hopefully it gets some closure for them.”

Detectives say they’re still working the case and following other leads.

The shooting has rocked the community but sadly it’s only the latest in a string of gun violence in the area.

“They deserve to be put in jail for that because it could have been a young kid out of high school who got shot,” said Delgadillo.

The man and his son targeted in the shooting were not injured, according to police.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Gabby at 7 p.m. Thursday at the crime scene.