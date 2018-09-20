× Proposed law would force gun dealers to post warning signs about suicide, shooting deaths

SEATTLE — The King County Board of Health will hear comments from the public Thursday afternoon on a proposal that would require gun dealers and shooting ranges to post warning signs outside their businesses.

The signs would warn potential customers about the increased risk of suicide, fatal acts of domestic violence, and unintentional deaths to children in homes where a gun is present, according to King County officials.

The legislation was introduced by King County Councilman Joe McDermott. It’s one piece of a five-part legislative plan to address gun violence in King County.

Other measures in the five-part plan focus on requiring the King County Sheriff’s Office to destroy confiscated weapons and creating a work group to develop gun safety and gun violence prevention programs.

The other four pieces of the gun violence reduction plan will go before the King County Council for a vote. The King County Board of Health will decide on the measure requiring gun vendors to post warning signs.

The King County Board of Health meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 20) at the King County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.