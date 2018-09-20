67-year-old man found dead of ‘homicidal violence’ at his home near Renton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- King County sheriff's detectives on Thursday night were investigating the death of a 67-year-old man found in a home near Renton as a homicide, sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The man's body was found at his home in the 16700 block of 196th Avenue SE, near Renton.

Abbott said police received a call at about 7:15 p.m. from two men who were working on the home and discovered the man's body.

Abbott said he didn't know exactly how the man died, but that detectives said it was from "homicidal violence."

The victim was the homeowner who lived alone, he said.

Abbott said he had very little information as the investigation was just getting underway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.