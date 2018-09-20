Medical, dental, vision: Free health care clinic starts today at Seattle’s KeyArena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Anyone in need of medical treatment or evaluation is invited to attend a free healthcare clinic at Seattle Center through Sunday.

The clinic will offer medical, dental, vision and other treatments to anyone who comes asking for it.

Organizers say they expect to treat over 4,000 people in need from across our community! Patients receive treatment on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event runs Thursday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 23 at KeyArena in Seattle.

Organizers start giving out tickets at 5:00 a.m. each morning.

Patient registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

The patient waiting area opens at 12:30 p.m.

Patients can park at the 1st Avenue North and Mercer Stree garages for free each day of the event.

The event is put on by Seattle Center, Public Health–Seattle & King County, Kaiser Permanente, University of Washington and more than 100 more partner organizations plus thousands of healthcare professional and community volunteers.

