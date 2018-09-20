Man dies after being stabbed near Seattle homeless encampment

SEATTLE — A man died Thursday after being stabbed near a homeless encampment at 6th Avenue and James Street in Seattle.

Police said officers responded to “several disturbances” in the encampment between James Street and Yesler Way. As officers were responding, they received a 911 report of a man down and bleeding on the street nearby. The man, who had been stabbed, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation was continuing, police said, and there were no immediate arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.