× Sheriff’s office pushes for creation of gang task force in South King County

BURIEN, Wash. — People who work and live in Burien say they are fed up because they don’t feel safe, especially after a clinic employee was killed at her desk Wednesday by a stray bullet fired during a gang-related shooting out on the street.

They say there is a gang problem in South King County and the shooting death of the innocent woman in Burien is striking a chord in the community.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-old boys opened fire on a 39-year-old man and his 15-year-old son as they walked along 1st Avenue South in Burien. Deputies say the teens arrested for the shooting are in a well-known gang and the 39-year-old is a rival gang. Detectives believe something occurred between the two parties before the shooting.

“As much as I screamed ‘Get down on the floor’, it was too late,” Miriam Gomez said.

The stray bullet went through a chiropractor business, hitting and killing Gabriela Reyes Dominguez, 51.

The bullet shattered the heart of the Burien community and underscored the gang problem.

“They got to figure out something, police — somebody got to do something. This thing can’t happen out of nowhere,” Minerva Fructuoso said.

Minerva says she was working at Taco Bell nearby on Wednesday when she heard nine to 10 gunshots. And, she said, it’s not the first time she’s heard gunfire.

“It’s getting worse. Last time, no one died luckily, but this time — this innocent lady,” Fructuoso said.

Gabriela wasn’t just an innocent woman — she was a wife and the mother of three. She worked at the business where she died for decades and was well-loved in the Burien community.

Gomez says Gabriela was like family to her. She said Gabriela was the kindest and most motivating person she knew. The senseless shooting makes her feel unsafe and she is calling on city and county leaders to make things better.

“Hopefully we can be safer and hopefully we can be Burien (like) it used to be before,” Gomez said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the same two gangs involved in Wednesday’s shooting is responsible for the incident in March where a 13 year-old and a 19 year-old was killed.

“What we find is that a very few people are doing all the shootings with very few guns and we can identify the gun and the shooters we can solve a lot of the cases,” Undersheriff Scott Somers said.

Right now there is no designated gang unit in King County. Somers says it’s been at least 5 years since a regional gang task force was dismantled.

“I have a tendency to look 10 years out and I say what will the population and growth be what will the gang issues be and we only have to look to California,” Somers said.

On the heels of Gabriela’s death, the King County Sherriff’s Office says he is hoping it will send a message to county leaders to reinstate the regional gang task force.

It would be a team of people that not only can solve cases but to infiltrate the community to prevent violence from happening in the first place.

“You’re not only saving taxpayer money but you are saving people’s lives,” Somers said.

Somers says it would save taxpayer’s money because anytime there is a shooting it cost the county half a million dollars to deal with.

Somers says his office has talked to King County Executive Dow Constantine about finding the funding to create the task force but there is no timeline on when it could happen.