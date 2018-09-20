Explosions reported at early morning commercial blaze in Kent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Puget Sound firefighters were on the scene of a commercial fire in the 22600 block of S. 228th St. in Kent early Thursday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire's Twitter page, there were no injuries reported, but there was a propane tank burning on the outside of the building. There were some explosions inside the building as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown. As of 4:30 a.m., it was a two-alarm fire and firefighters were pulled back to a "safe zone," but the fire was under control by 5:15 a.m.

One of the tenants in the building is a welding shop. Witnesses at the scene say it's AAA Welding Co., a family-owned business.

Firewalls between tenant spaces helped to prevent the fire from spreading.

