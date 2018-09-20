× Delta raises fees for checked bags

United and JetBlue did it. Now it’s Delta’s turn.

The airline on Wednesday quietly raised the prices of the first and second checked bags by $5 each. The first checked bag will now cost $30 — up from $25 for flights in North America, the Caribbean and Central America. The second checked bag will now cost $40, up from $35.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the change, telling CNN that it “routinely makes fee adjustments.”

Airlines are battling with rising fuel and labor costs and it’s taking a toll on their bottom lines.

In July, Delta and American both cut their outlooks for full year earnings. The International Air Transport Association, a global industry group, has slashed its forecast for total profits for the global airline industry in 2018 by 12%.

The airlines are making up those costs with ancillary fees, like checking bags and picking a seat.

Delta collected $375 million in baggage fees during the first six months of 2018, according to Bureau of Transportation statistics. That was down 15% from the same period last year. Overall, the US airline industry collected $2.4 billion in the first six months of the year, which was up 7% from the same period a year earlier.

The price hikes by Delta come nearly three weeks after United and JetBlue hiked their baggage prices by $5 each. American Airlines declined to comment if it will follow.

Delta said that passengers can still check bags without paying a fee by having status in its SkyMiles loyalty program, flying in first class or booking the flight with an eligible SkyMiles credit card from American Express.