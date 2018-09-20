At least a dozen guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo stolen from Seattle home; suspect seen on camera

SEATTLE — A Beacon Hill man reported that at least a dozen firearms and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from his home, Seattle police said Thursday.

The burglary occurred Wednesday at the man’s home in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue South. The man reported that when he arrived home, he found several empty shipping boxes sitting on his front porches. The boxes had contained thousands of rounds of ammunition, he told police. Then he noticed that the front door of his home had been pried open.

“The man called 911 and police arrived, searched the home, and spoke to the victim, who said approximately 12 pistols, 2 suppressors, red dot sights, weapons parts and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition had been stolen from the home,” the Seattle Police Department said on its online crime blotter.

Officers found a nearby surveillance camera, “which appears to show the burglar in this case,” the SPD said.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call 911 or the South Precinct burglary unit at (206) 386-1855.