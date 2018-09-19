‘This is extremely tragic’: Woman killed by stray bullet while working in chiropractic office in Burien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- A 51-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet at a chiropractic office in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff's office. Four suspects are at large.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The occupants inside an SUV fired "multiple rounds" at a 39-year-old man and his 15-year-old son walking on the sidewalk in the 15200 block of 1st Avenue South, Abbott said, adding it's unclear if the gunmen were targeting the man or his son, or both.

The intended target was not hit, according to the sheriff's office.

But "one of the rounds went through the window" of the One Source Chiropractic office and "struck the front office worker," Abbott said.

"She was just at work, doing her job, trying to provide for her family and a stray bullet" crashed through the window and struck the woman, Abbott said. "This is extremely tragic."

The shooting happened less than a block away from Highland High School.

The school was placed on a lockdown and afterschool clubs and athletics were brought in, a spokesman for Highline Public Schools said.

Students are still allowed to leave and parents can enter the school from the entrance on 156th Street.

There is a $1000 cash reward if you have any information to help detectives solve this case. You can remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.