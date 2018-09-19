× Woman shot in south Seattle

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old woman was shot Wednesday afternoon in south Seattle.

According to Seattle police, officers were called just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 48th Avenue South and South Director Street. This is near Rainier Beach High School.

Few details were immediately known, but Seattle firefighters said a 32-year-old woman was shot. She was taken in serious condition to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

