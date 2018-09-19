× Woman shot in head while serving eviction notice in Renton upgraded to ‘satisfactory’ condition

RENTON, Wash. — The condition of the 40-year-old woman who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon as she served an eviction notice at a Renton apartment complex has improved.

Susan Gregg, a Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman, said the woman was in ICU Tuesday afternoon in serious condition, but she has since been upgraded to “satisfactory” condition.

The victim was serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex near Highlands Elementary School when the tenant began firing at her.

The suspect was considered armed and dangerous, but was only on the run for about an hour before he was detained.