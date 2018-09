× One person killed in shooting in Skyway, sheriff’s office says

SKYWAY, Wash. — One person was shot and killed in the Skyway area in King County Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred in the 11400 block of Rainier Avenue South, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The victim was a female, the sheriff’s office said. “No suspect info yet.”

No other information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.