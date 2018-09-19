× New technology will capture dangerous vapors at Hanford Superfund site

SEATTLE — The federal government will pay $925,000 and improve worker safety to settle a lawsuit over exposure to chemical vapors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Energy will test new technology to capture and destroy dangerous vapors that escape from nuclear waste storage tanks.

He says the settlement represents a major win for workers who have been getting sick for years. According to the attorney general’s office, at least 19 reports of tank vapers have been reported since the 1980s. The vapors contain 1,500 different chemical gasses; many highly dangerous to humans.

“This is a major victory for the brave men and women working to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation,” Ferguson said.

More than 50 workers were exposed to toxic vapors at Hanford in April and May 2016, the attorney general’s office said. Since 1987, workers have gotten sick after vapor exposure, experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, watery eyes and difficulty breathing.

The state, Hanford Challenge and the pipefitters union Local 598 sued the Energy Department and its tank farm contractor in 2015 seeking better protection for workers.

The settlement puts that lawsuit on hold while the Energy Department test and implements a new system to capture and destroy vapors escaping waste tanks.

The tanks contain more than 50 million gallons of waste left from the past production of plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.