Man, woman shot in possible drive-by in Lynnwood; one in critical condition

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man and woman in a vehicle were shot in a possible drive-by in Lynnwood Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. near Olympic View Driver and Blue Ridge Driver, police said.

The man and woman in the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and was listed in critical condition. A man in his 20s was shot in the arm, police said.

“There is little suspect information at this time, but investigators believe the assailant(s) may have … known the victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (425) 670-5616 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.