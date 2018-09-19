× Man shot, seriously injured outside mini-mart in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot and seriously injured during an altercation outside a mini-mart in Snohomish County Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of 112th St. SW at the Mariner mini-mart.

“An altercation occurred outside a mini mart between 4 adult males,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “1 male transported to Providence with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

“Suspects fled the scene in vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were immediately released.