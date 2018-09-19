Donations needed to purchase Kevlar vests for two King County K-9s

KING COUNTY— K-9 Atom spends his shifts tracking dangerous suspects in Shoreline with his handler, Deputy Josh Holmes. K-9 Niko goes wherever he’s needed in the county with his handler, Deputy Matt Treadway.

Now, both of these dogs graduated from training school this year and are on the job protecting and serving but need some protection of their own to keep safe.

“The Kevlar vest helps protect them from stab wounds, from handguns and from the dog being hurt if someone were to kick it and, typically, these dogs are the first ones in. Their handlers all wear Kevlar vests but the vests are not budgeted for the dogs so private donations are taken in by ‘Keeping K-9’s in Kevlar’ to purchase vests for dogs,” said Christie Malchow.

Malchow serves as mayor of Sammamish and is spearheading the fundraising effort to help the nonprofit organization purchase the vests but says the project has nothing to do with her elected position.

Each vest is $2,560 and 100% of the public’s donations go toward their vests. “It’s not something you can buy off the shelf. The dogs are measured and the vests are custom-fit for each dog,’ said Malchow.

If you would like to contribute funds, go to https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=xyiy_PTVKvAX2Me7AWvencaREyV8rcFrF1emgD2PXjRpgZeciogdqUdPxZqFw1GlLqwRD0&country.x=US&locale.x=US

For more information, visit their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/KeepingK9sinKevlar/