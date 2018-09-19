× Calling all pizza lovers: Oven maker hiring pizza taste testers!

Do you love making and eating pizza? This might be the job for you.

Cookware company Ooni Pizza is looking to hire multiple pizza taste testers!

The company wants you to test out their new pizza oven models the Uuni 3 and the Uuni Pro. Both built to fire up to 932°F in 20 minutes and advertised to cook restaurant-quality pizza in just 60 seconds.

Experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza will be a huge advantage for candidates, but most importantly the company is looking for someone who is enthusiastic for cooking and sharing food with your friends and family.

If you’re hired, Ooni Pizza will send you one of their ovens. This is a paid freelance position.

If you’d like to apply, just send the company a one minute video explaining why you’d be great for the role. You can send it to jobs@ooni.com. Applications are open until Sunday, Oct. 14. Click here for more information on the job.