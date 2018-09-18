State Supreme Court hears arguments on Initiative 27, which seeks to ban safe injection sites in King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The state Supreme Court started hearing arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that seeks to get Initiative 27, which would bar safe injection sites, on the ballot.

Last October, a lower court blocked the initiative from the ballot. But supporters of I-27 want the measure on the February ballot so voters can decide whether to set up safe injection sites in the county.

The King County Council's plan for safe injection sites -- one in Seattle and another elsewhere in King County -- has led to some cities, like Bellevue, Kent and Federal Way, to pass ordinances banning such sites.