Former Seahawk Cliff Avril joins Q13 as Seahawks Gameday analyst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Cliff Avril isn't opting for a leisurely retirement.

The former Seattle Seahawks defensive end suffered a neck injury last October that turned out to be a possible career-ender, and the team released him in May with a failed-physical designation.

But he's found plenty to occupy his time, and on Tuesday announced he'll be joining Q13 News as an analyst on the Seahawks Gameday crew.

Avril will be working on Seahawks Gameday broadcasts that will air live after Thursday Night Football, which will debut on FOX on Sept. 27 with the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Rams.

Avril began working for KJR-AM in July as co-host of the new "Cliff and Puck" show. He's also still hard at work with his non-profit, the Cliff Avril foundation.