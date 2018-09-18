Woman shot in head while serving eviction notice at Renton apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Authorities say a woman who was serving an eviction notice in the Seattle suburb of Renton was shot in the head.

The Renton Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that officers responded to a shooting near Highlands Elementary School.

Renton Fire officials say the 40-year-old woman was at an apartment complex serving an eviction notice when the home's occupant began firing at her.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Officers put out an alert for the "armed and dangerous" suspect at 1:45 p.m. An hour later, they said he was in custody.

Suspect in custody from earlier shooting. School is no longer in lockout. Suspect located around 1000 block of Edmonds. Thank you to public for calling in tips! Police will be clearing area however investigations will continue by Detectives. — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) September 18, 2018

The school was placed on lockout as a precaution but has since been lifted.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.