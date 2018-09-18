× ‘Things are going to get ugly’: National media weigh in after Seahawks’ loss to Bears

The national media aren’t terribly impressed with the Seattle Seahawks so far.

Hot takes poured in from around the country after the Seahawks’ 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday evening, with many saying Seattle could be in for a difficult season.

Mark Maske at the Washington Post wrote that the Seahawks’ glory days suddenly seem like they were a long time ago:

“The past couple years have brought reports of discord and speculation about internal unrest over an inability to accept the Super Bowl defeat and the supposedly preferential treatment given to Wilson within the organization. There were signs of decline last season, when the Seahawks went 9-7 but missed the playoffs. Now the glory days feel like such a long time ago, and the Seahawks are struggling just to get into the win column.”

USA Today dropped the Hawks to No. 29 in its power rankings:

“Russell Wilson’s a great player. But as we’ve been saying for months, the supporting cast isn’t close to what it once was.”

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson said Chicago and Seattle look like they’re heading in opposite directions:

The offensive line is still a disaster. Wilson was under siege all day long, getting sacked six times and pressured a bunch more. The lack of weapons around him are clearly forcing him to press, and he’s holding the ball too long. Brian Schottenheimer was trying to establish the run down 14 with less than six minutes left, and there might not be enough to really create a good offense, but if the goal is to be an old-school run team, things are going to get ugly.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal wrote that there are several culprits for the Hawks’ ails:

“It’s hard to know where to begin detailing the problems of Seattle’s rebuild. Wilson has thrown three interceptions and fumbled three times in two weeks. He has held on to the ball too long in both games as he waits for receivers to uncover. A receiver group that needs too much from Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Will Dissly misses departed talent like Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham. Doug Baldwin’s knee injury has turned a thin wideout corps into one that’s barely there at all. After an offseason emphasizing the running game to the exclusion of little else, the team’s leading rusher, Chris Carson, has 75 yards in two games … on only 13 carries. The offensive line might be a tick better except for right tackle Germain Ifedi, but that is a low bar to clear.”