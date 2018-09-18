Man shot, killed by police in Marysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville police responding to a report of a "suicidal male acting irrationally" shot and killed a man outside a home in the 11300 block of 57th Avenue Northeast Tuesday night, police said.

No officers were hurt, said police spokesman Aaron Snell.

Snell said he did not know whether the man was armed or not, and that the investigation was just beginning.

The officers who opened fire were talking to investigators about what occurred before the shooting erupted.

Few details were available.

The investigation was continuing.