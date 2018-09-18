× Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge tells Senate he ‘has no memory of alleged’ incident, won’t testify publicly

WASHINGTON — Mark Judge has no memory of the alleged sexual assault committed by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he said in a letter Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her in the early 1980s, and said Judge was also in the room.

Judge denied the incident and his lawyer said he has no plans to speak publicly.

“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” Judge states in the letter sent by his lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder.

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Judge goes on to say that he has no additional information to provide the committee and therefore, does “not want to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter.”

The letter appears to echo his comments from last week when Judge spoke to The Weekly Standard, when he denied the incident.

“It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,” Judge told The Weekly Standard on Friday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on the nominee Thursday, but on Sunday, Ford came forward with a personal account alleging that while at a party in high school, Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted her.

Additional questions have arose about Judge after some of his past writings surfaced, including a book he wrote that details his time partying in high school.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusation, but his trip toward confirmation has since been derailed.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced on Monday that they would hold a second hearing for both parties to testify publicly about the alleged incident.

As of Tuesday, however, the committee had yet to hear back from Ford, but the Thursday committee vote was officially canceled.