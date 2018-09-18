× ‘I’m not safe if he’s not in jail’: Ex-girlfriend who survived shooting now lives in hiding

FREDERICKSON, Wash. – The man who police say shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times in Pierce County is still on the run and investigators need your help.

Tony French, 39, has been a fugitive for close to two weeks after police say he shot the mother of his child.

Susan Martinez says bullets riddled her body but the emotional scars will likely never heal.

“I did everything I could to protect me and my family,” she said.

Despite a ‘no contact order’ and multiple court hearings, Martinez says French showed up to her Frederickson home early September with a gun and opened fire.

“He tried to kill me,” she said. “It’s the most mind boggling thing and I’m still trying to process it.”

Prosecutors have already charged French with first degree murder and multiple other domestic violence related crimes. Martinez says she hasn’t returned to her Frederickson home since the shooting – and now she and her three young children are living in hiding, hoping French won’t find them.

“I’m not safe if he’s not in jail,” she said.

Investigators say French used a stolen car during the shooting than injured his ex-girlfriend.

Detectives believe he has ties to Tacoma, Federal Way, Southwest Washington orSalem, Oregon. Deputies say French is armed and dangerous – and the general public should call police immediately if spotted.

Martinez hopes no one else is hurt before the man police say tried to kill her is finally arrested.

“That’s what scares me the most he was able to fire in an area like that,” said Martinez.

Crime stoppers is offering up to $1,000 if you have any information that helps locate French. Call 1-800-222-tips or use the p3-tips-app on your smart phone. All tipsters will remain anonymous.