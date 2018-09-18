Governor Jay Inslee won’t rule out 2020 presidential run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- With midterm elections just 49 days away, Gov. Jay Inslee says Democratic governors and congressional candidates across the country are feeling "bullish" right now and have a message for President Donald Trump: "You can't stop us."

Inslee, who also serves as chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, made his comments on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning.

Asked whether he is considering a run for president in 2020, Inslee quickly deflected to the importance of the upcoming midterm elections. But when pressed again by CNN anchor John Berman, Inslee said he's not ruling it out.

"I don’t know a Democrat alive who’s closing any door right now. This is a door-opening year, 2018, but this is an election for the next 10 years," he said. "I’m not saying that (I won’t run). I’m focused on 2018. 2020 will take care of herself ... We’re gonna have a great candidate. We’re gonna have an economic vision."

Inslee believes climate change will be at the forefront of the 2020 presidential campaign. He said the ideal Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 will make sure climate change is recognized as a "front-burner issue."

Berman also asked Inslee about the unfolding scandal involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago when the two were in high school. The CNN anchor said there's a lot of speculation that the accusations against Kavanaugh will help Democrats take back Congress and governor's seats this fall.

"It’s not the reason that we should explore this candidate’s background in an appropriate way. The electoral consequences are not the reason to do it," Inslee responded. "The reason to do it is these are maybe 30- or 40-year ramifications for the liberties and freedom and the ability to have health care and environmental protection. That’s the reason to do the vetting of a candidate."

