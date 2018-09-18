Former Little League leader suspected of stealing funds

MARYVILLE, Wash. — A former president of a Seattle-area Little League is facing felony charges after an audit turned up more than $70,000 in missing money.

The Daily Herald reports 49-year-old Leo Carlos has been ordered to appear for an arraignment next Monday.

He is charged with first-degree threat and abuse of trust.

Court documents say a Marysville police officer received a complaint from local league board members in 2016.

A league official became concerned about spending patterns as early as 2014.

An auditor hired by the league found any financial reporting was basically non-existent and had not been accurate for years.

Charging papers say Carlos initially told authorities he hadn’t done anything wrong, but later stated that he withdrew league funds after running out of money during vacations.

Attempts to locate Carlos for comment were unsuccessful.