Body of missing Olympia woman, Ginger Gover, discovered in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains discovered last week in South Hill as 41-year-old Ginger Gover, who has been missing since July 29.

The cause of death has not been determined, but detectives are suspecting foul play.

Gover’s death is being treated as a homicide.

On Sunday, July 29, 2018, Gover drove from her home in Olympia to visit friends in downtown Tacoma and then in Eatonville.

At 10:20 a.m. Gover called her friend in Eatonville to say that she was on her way from Tacoma but had to stop and fix a flat tire.

Another friend reportedly met Gover at the Chevron at 112th and Canyon Rd. and helped her change her tire. The friend said that Gover drove away heading southbound on Canyon from the gas station. She never arrived in Eatonville and has not been seen or heard from since.

On Monday, August 6, 2018, Ginger Gover’s dark green 2000 Honda Civic was found abandoned in a warehouse complex on Valley Ave. NW in Puyallup. The vehicle had been completely stripped and likely dumped off a trailer in the early morning hours of August 4.

On Thursday, September 13, 2018, workers discovered Ginger Gover’s remains at a construction site in the 14000 block of 94th Ave. E. in South Hill.

There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 if you have any information to help detectives solve this case. You can remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone