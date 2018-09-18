× Bill Gates calls for more global education assessments data

SEATTLE — Bill Gates is rallying behind school quality in developing nations with a push for more assessment data, a new initiative that links the Microsoft co-founder’s signature U.S. education priorities with his more prominent global philanthropy work.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as the world’s largest philanthropy issued its latest “Goalkeepers” report on Tuesday, urging for more comparable student assessment data worldwide and help getting girls through their schooling.

This marks new intertwining priorities for Gates’ domestic and international work as it focuses on global education quality while also broadening its U.S. agenda to look at overarching poverty issues.

In June, Gates announced a new “global education learning” initiative, committing $68 million over the next four years to help improve primary and secondary education in India and African countries.